Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight returns to Pune after technical issue; all 192 onboard safe

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati carrying 192 people returned to Pune airport on Sunday after its landing gear failed to retract shortly after take-off. All passengers and crew members were safe, airport officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) reported a technical issue soon after taking off from Pune airport.

The pilot informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear (undercarriage) had failed to retract and remained extended, Pune airport authorities said in a statement.

Following the alert, airport authorities coordinated with the ATC, IndiGo and other agencies. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a "full emergency", activating all prescribed emergency response procedures.

Fire services, ambulances and other emergency response teams were placed on high alert to deal with any eventuality and ensure the safety of passengers and crew, the statement said.

As a precautionary measure, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway to allow a visual assessment of its landing gear. It subsequently landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am, officials said.

After landing, the aircraft was escorted to Bay No. 7 by three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances as part of the emergency response procedures.

The ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9.10 am after confirming that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition, officials said.

The aerobridge was then connected to the aircraft, and all passengers were safely deboarded.

"All 192 persons on board, including passengers and crew, were safe and no injuries were reported," the statement said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo was arranging an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the affected passengers to Guwahati, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)