Ajit Pawar's work culture a 'university' for future leaders: Amit Shah

PUNE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described the death of Ajit Pawar as an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra, and said the late NCP leader's work culture would serve as a "university" for future generations of political leaders.

Speaking after unveiling a bust of Pawar at the Zilla Parishad office premises in Pune, Shah also said the NCP leader's entry into Mahayuti had stabilised the ruling alliance in the state.

He said the bust would inspire future generations to learn from Pawar's work and contributions, which will serve as a "university" for future generations of leaders.

The void due to Pawar's death cannot be filled for several decades, he added.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year. After his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar became the NCP head and deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti government.

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, who had led the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Shah said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no communication with the then Maharashtra chief minister, but Ajit Pawar was available on the landline (phone) at the state secretariat and ensured that the government's relief work continued.

"I found Ajit Pawar very clear and straightforward in all political negotiations," he said.

Shah said Ajit Pawar was a visionary, straightforward and courageous leader, who remained rooted to the ground.

He also described Pawar as an "encyclopaedia" of cooperatives, saying his knowledge covered sugar factories, milk unions, primary agricultural credit societies, cooperative banks and their administrative problems.

Ajit Pawar, along with several NCP leaders, joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government in July 2023, leading to a vertical split in the party then headed by Sharad Pawar.

Shah said that Ajit Pawar made a great contribution to the transformation of Baramati, his constituency and stronghold of the Pawar family in Pune district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested Shah to expedite the probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and sought the release of the final report.

The Maharashtra CID and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation are conducting separate inquiries into the incident.