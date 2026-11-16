Amit Shah takes swipe at Uddhav Thackeray over Covid response, praises Ajit Pawar's work culture

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar for his administrative efficiency and commitment to governance, while taking a swipe at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over his alleged inaccessibility during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recalling the second wave of the pandemic, when Maharashtra was battling an acute shortage of oxygen and essential medicines, Union minister Amit Shah said he would often try to contact the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but received no response.
In contrast, Ajit Pawar, who was then Deputy Chief Minister, would be available at the Mantralaya as early as 7.00 am and ensure that the administration responded to the crisis.
"During the second wave of Covid, when there was an oxygen crisis, I would try calling the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but he wouldn't even pick up the phone. But whenever I called Dada, he would be present at the Mantralaya as early as 7.00 am. We would speak during those times," Shah said.
The Union Home Minister was speaking in Pune after unveiling a statue of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises. The entrance gate of the Zilla Parishad was also named after the late Ajit Pawar. A photo gallery depicting important moments from his political and public life was inaugurated, while a coffee-table book was released and a short film on his contribution was screened.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol were among those present.
Paying an emotional tribute, Shah described Ajit Pawar's sudden death as an irreparable loss to Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati and the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. He said the vacuum created by his departure would be difficult to fill even over the next three to four decades.
"When I received a call from Devendra Fadnavis at 8.30 am, the news came as a profound shock. The void created by his departure is one that no one will be able to fill for the next three to four decades. This is a monumental loss for Maharashtra, a loss that can never be compensated," Shah said.
Remembering Pawar as 'Dada', Shah described him as a close friend rather than merely a political colleague and minister. He said Pawar's cheerful personality, straightforward approach and ability to take quick decisions made him an exceptional political leader.
Shah also highlighted Pawar's contribution to Maharashtra's cooperative sector, saying he had an in-depth understanding of milk unions, sugar factories, primary agricultural credit societies, cooperative banks and their administrative problems.
Describing him as an encyclopedia of the cooperative sector, Shah said Pawar's knowledge came from his grassroots experience and sustained association with farmers, rural institutions and cooperative organisations.
He particularly recalled Pawar's efforts to resolve the long-pending issue of double taxation on cooperative sugar factories. Shah said Pawar had persistently pursued the matter with the Centre and appreciated the relief provided by the Narendra Modi government.
Shah also linked Pawar's decision to join the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in July 2023 to his belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda. Pawar's decision, along with several NCP MLAs, triggered a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar and significantly altered Maharashtra's political equations.
"I found Ajit Pawar very clear and straightforward in all political negotiations. Dada said, 'I am joining the Mahayuti.' I was quite surprised when he said that," Shah said.
Shah said Pawar's legacy would extend beyond electoral politics, with his administrative discipline, grassroots understanding and commitment to public service continuing to inspire younger generations of political leaders in Maharashtra.