Amit Shah takes swipe at Uddhav Thackeray over Covid response, praises Ajit Pawar's work culture

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar for his administrative efficiency and commitment to governance, while taking a swipe at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over his alleged inaccessibility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recalling the second wave of the pandemic, when Maharashtra was battling an acute shortage of oxygen and essential medicines, Union minister Amit Shah said he would often try to contact the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but received no response.

In contrast, Ajit Pawar, who was then Deputy Chief Minister, would be available at the Mantralaya as early as 7.00 am and ensure that the administration responded to the crisis.

"During the second wave of Covid, when there was an oxygen crisis, I would try calling the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray but he wouldn't even pick up the phone. But whenever I called Dada, he would be present at the Mantralaya as early as 7.00 am. We would speak during those times," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister was speaking in Pune after unveiling a statue of Ajit Pawar at the Pune Zilla Parishad premises. The entrance gate of the Zilla Parishad was also named after the late Ajit Pawar. A photo gallery depicting important moments from his political and public life was inaugurated, while a coffee-table book was released and a short film on his contribution was screened.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol were among those present.

Paying an emotional tribute, Shah described Ajit Pawar's sudden death as an irreparable loss to Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati and the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. He said the vacuum created by his departure would be difficult to fill even over the next three to four decades.

"When I received a call from Devendra Fadnavis at 8.30 am, the news came as a profound shock. The void created by his departure is one that no one will be able to fill for the next three to four decades. This is a monumental loss for Maharashtra, a loss that can never be compensated," Shah said.