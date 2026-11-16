Four workers killed as soil collapses during well excavation in Maharashtra's Solapur

Four workers were killed after soil and rocks caved in on them while they were excavating a well at a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Sunday at Ambe village in Pandharpur taluka, where a 50-foot-deep well was being dug on a farm using a JCB machine, Solapur District Collector S Karthikeyan said.

The workers were trapped under the debris after a mound of soil and rocks collapsed, prompting a rescue operation that began around 10.30 am on Sunday.

Nearly 30 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the operation, which continued for around 25 hours. The bodies were recovered by 11.30 am on Monday, Karthikeyan said.

The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary findings suggested that unauthorised blasting had been carried out at the site, the collector said. A committee headed by the sub-divisional officer has been constituted to investigate the incident and submit its report within a week. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he added.

The administration will first barricade the well to prevent further accidents, while a decision on filling it up will be taken after consulting the NDRF, Karthikeyan said.

He urged farmers to obtain the necessary permissions and put safety measures in place before undertaking well excavation. Blasting, he stressed, must be carried out only with prior approval from the competent authorities.

Meanwhile, Solapur Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore visited the accident site on Monday and reviewed the rescue operation. He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(With inputs from PTI)