Rohit Pawar accuses Fadnavis of protecting aircraft firm owner in Ajit Pawar crash probe; BJP hits back

MUMBAI: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed.

Rohit Pawar, who had earlier alleged that a senior Maharashtra leader was protecting Singh, named Fadnavis for the first time while questioning the lack of progress in the investigation into the crash. He claimed that despite submitting evidence and making repeated representations to investigating agencies, no concrete action had been taken against the company or its owner.

“Chief Minister's proximity to the VSR owner was the reason behind the lack of progress in the investigation. I challenge the government to investigate his allegations and establish whether they were false. We firmly believe that Devendra Fadnavis is the leader who saved V.K. Singh and the VSR company. He is the CM of Maharashtra and has the state machinery, including the CID, at his disposal. The Prime Minister listens to him, and even the CBI can be approached. But why has there been no investigation so far? We believe the main reason is that our Mr Fadnavis closeness to V.K. Singh,” Rohit Pawar alleged.

He clarified that he was not directly accusing Fadnavis or Singh of involvement in Ajit Pawar's death, but suspected that efforts were being made to protect the company's owner.