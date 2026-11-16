Rohit Pawar accuses Fadnavis of protecting aircraft firm owner in Ajit Pawar crash probe; BJP hits back

MUMBAI: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of shielding VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft in which former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed.
Rohit Pawar, who had earlier alleged that a senior Maharashtra leader was protecting Singh, named Fadnavis for the first time while questioning the lack of progress in the investigation into the crash. He claimed that despite submitting evidence and making repeated representations to investigating agencies, no concrete action had been taken against the company or its owner.
“Chief Minister's proximity to the VSR owner was the reason behind the lack of progress in the investigation. I challenge the government to investigate his allegations and establish whether they were false. We firmly believe that Devendra Fadnavis is the leader who saved V.K. Singh and the VSR company. He is the CM of Maharashtra and has the state machinery, including the CID, at his disposal. The Prime Minister listens to him, and even the CBI can be approached. But why has there been no investigation so far? We believe the main reason is that our Mr Fadnavis closeness to V.K. Singh,” Rohit Pawar alleged.
He clarified that he was not directly accusing Fadnavis or Singh of involvement in Ajit Pawar's death, but suspected that efforts were being made to protect the company's owner.
The BJP rejected the allegations. Party MLC Pravin Darekar accused Rohit Pawar of making charges for publicity and attacking the political legacy of Sharad Pawar.
"We never thought Rohit Pawar would stoop to such a level for publicity. He is the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, but he is destroying his political tradition. He has exaggerated the allegations," Darekar said.
Rohit Pawar alleged that the investigation had not progressed satisfactorily despite evidence and several representations submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He also claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not registered a case in the matter.
Questioning the company's financial dealings, he alleged that two days after Ajit Pawar's death, V.K. Singh's son, Rohit Singh, bought a house in the United States for approximately Rs 18 crore.
He further claimed that the seller of the property and one of Rohit Singh's business partners had links to international drug trafficking. According to Rohit Pawar, the business partner was involved in drug consignments worth around Rs 2,000 crore at a time.
Rohit Pawar also claimed that VK Singh owned 27 companies and that transactions worth Rs 868 crore had been routed through a Kolkata-based company. He questioned why the Enforcement Directorate had not examined these alleged financial dealings.
Rohit Pawar further claimed that Ajit Pawar's family had advised him to change his travel schedule and flight timings before the crash. He said Ajit Pawar had initially planned to travel to Baramati by road.
He also alleged that Baramati police had initially agreed to register a case but later refused to do so after receiving a phone call. The family subsequently approached the Karnataka Police and registered a Zero FIR, which was transferred to Maharashtra and handed over to the CID, he said.
However, Rohit Pawar claimed the CID was treating the incident as an accidental crash rather than investigating it as a possible criminal case.
He said raising the issue had put his political career at risk but maintained that he would continue to pursue justice for his uncle.