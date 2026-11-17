MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have come under heightened security following fresh death threats allegedly issued by gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network.

In a threatening social media post, Dhillon reportedly claimed that the recent arrest of two alleged shooters would not affect his plans to target the Bachchan family. Claiming that nearly 200 of his associates were active in Mumbai, the gangster warned that even bulletproof security arrangements would not protect Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The post, which also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, threatened those allegedly responsible for the violence against the Sikh community. Security agencies are examining the authenticity of the social media post. Amitabh Bachchan has previously denied making the controversial remarks attributed to him in connection with the 1984 riots.

The latest threat comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Punjab-based alleged shooters, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deepak Singh alias Deep, in separate operations linked to a suspected criminal conspiracy.

According to investigators, the accused were allegedly associated with Dhillon and had been assigned different criminal operations. Police suspect that Thakur had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to carry out a shooting targeting a businessman as part of an extortion attempt. Deepak Singh, meanwhile, was allegedly instructed to remain in Mumbai for a longer period and carry out a planned firing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa.

The police action reportedly helped uncover the suspected plot against the actor before it could be executed. Investigators are now examining the wider network of gang members and possible links with other organised criminal groups operating across states.