MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have come under heightened security following fresh death threats allegedly issued by gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network.
In a threatening social media post, Dhillon reportedly claimed that the recent arrest of two alleged shooters would not affect his plans to target the Bachchan family. Claiming that nearly 200 of his associates were active in Mumbai, the gangster warned that even bulletproof security arrangements would not protect Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.
The post, which also referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, threatened those allegedly responsible for the violence against the Sikh community. Security agencies are examining the authenticity of the social media post. Amitabh Bachchan has previously denied making the controversial remarks attributed to him in connection with the 1984 riots.
The latest threat comes days after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two Punjab-based alleged shooters, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deepak Singh alias Deep, in separate operations linked to a suspected criminal conspiracy.
According to investigators, the accused were allegedly associated with Dhillon and had been assigned different criminal operations. Police suspect that Thakur had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to carry out a shooting targeting a businessman as part of an extortion attempt. Deepak Singh, meanwhile, was allegedly instructed to remain in Mumbai for a longer period and carry out a planned firing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa.
The police action reportedly helped uncover the suspected plot against the actor before it could be executed. Investigators are now examining the wider network of gang members and possible links with other organised criminal groups operating across states.
Security around Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, had already been strengthened following repeated bomb-threat emails received by Mumbai police over the past few weeks. The latest email, received on November 12, reportedly named Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, the Mumbai airport, the Mayor’s office, Mahalaxmi Stadium and several Punjab National Bank branches as potential targets.
The email also referred to November 27 and December 31 as possible dates for attacks and contained references to Khalistan. Similar threat emails were received on October 23 and November 6, prompting police searches and security checks at the locations mentioned.
However, no suspicious objects were found during the searches, and the authenticity of the threats and the identity of the senders remained unestablished.
Amid the escalating security concerns, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen greeting fans outside Jalsa from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure, with Abhishek accompanying him. The actor also shared a cryptic message, ‘Bach gaye’ (survived), on social media, triggering speculation amid the developments.
The latest developments have once again raised concerns over the safety of the Bollywood personalities, besides highlighting the growing reach of organised criminal networks and their attempts to intimidate prominent personalities through online threats and targeted criminal conspiracies.