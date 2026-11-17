The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a cash reward scheme for people providing information about weapons looted by Naxalites, aiming to recover missing firearms and strengthen the state's fight against Left-wing extremism.
The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under the scheme, rewards will be given to people who recover the weapons or provide information about Naxalites who took them from state security forces during combat operations.
According to the Cabinet note, the reward amount will depend on the type and quantity of weapons recovered. The reward for an individual weapon could go up to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on its category.
“The new scheme covers automatic, semi-automatic and other types of firearms, besides ammunition. The government has also established a hierarchy of police officers authorised to approve reward payments, with the sanctioning limit ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” the note read.
Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be authorised to approve rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh, while the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli Range, can sanction amounts of up to Rs 25 lakh.
The Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) can approve rewards exceeding Rs 25 lakh and up to Rs 50 lakh. Rewards between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore will require approval from the Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations).
According to the government, Maoist groups have attacked police stations and security teams and looted weapons belonging to state security forces since the insurgency began. Several of these weapons remain unaccounted for, raising concerns that they could be used in future attacks.
Until now, the state's revised surrender policy provided financial incentives to people whose information led to the arrest of Naxalites and to those who surrendered with weapons. However, it did not have a specific provision to reward informants who provided information about weapons previously looted from security forces or helped recover them.
The Maharashtra Home Department subsequently proposed a separate reward mechanism to trace and retrieve the missing weapons. The Cabinet's approval of the proposal will allow financial incentives to be given to people providing credible information leading to their recovery.
The decision comes amid intensified efforts by the state government to eliminate Naxalism. The government said coordinated operations by central and state agencies have significantly weakened Maoist networks across the Red Corridor, once a major stronghold of Left-wing extremist organisations.
Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, located along the western edge of the erstwhile Red Corridor, have witnessed a substantial decline in Maoist activities. The government has described both districts as Naxal-free and is focusing on accelerating development in the region through infrastructure and other welfare projects.
The state government considers intelligence gathering, recovery of looted weapons, security operations and rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites essential to its strategy to eliminate the Maoist threat.
A state government official said the Cabinet decision would strengthen intelligence networks and encourage people to share information that could help security agencies recover weapons still in the possession of Maoist groups.