The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a cash reward scheme for people providing information about weapons looted by Naxalites, aiming to recover missing firearms and strengthen the state's fight against Left-wing extremism.

The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under the scheme, rewards will be given to people who recover the weapons or provide information about Naxalites who took them from state security forces during combat operations.

According to the Cabinet note, the reward amount will depend on the type and quantity of weapons recovered. The reward for an individual weapon could go up to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on its category.

“The new scheme covers automatic, semi-automatic and other types of firearms, besides ammunition. The government has also established a hierarchy of police officers authorised to approve reward payments, with the sanctioning limit ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” the note read.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be authorised to approve rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh, while the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli Range, can sanction amounts of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The Special Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) can approve rewards exceeding Rs 25 lakh and up to Rs 50 lakh. Rewards between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore will require approval from the Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations).

According to the government, Maoist groups have attacked police stations and security teams and looted weapons belonging to state security forces since the insurgency began. Several of these weapons remain unaccounted for, raising concerns that they could be used in future attacks.