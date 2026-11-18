MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged a Rs 40,000 crore scam in Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, where developers are converting non-slum structures into slum structures to get the additional floor space index (FSI) and other benefits from the government.
Sanjay Raut alleged that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, rather than taking action against these builders who are involved in this big SRA scam, is protecting these influential Mumbai-based developers.
He claimed that he got several documents that will expose the SRA scam and the involvement of the big fish. He demanded an independent investigation into this Rs 40,000 crore SRA scam.
“I will soon reveal another major disclosure in the alleged SRA scam. It will be a big political bomb. And, this revelation would be serious enough to force incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign because the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is exerting pressure on officials to favour selective builders who are close to the establishment,” Raut alleged.
He alleged the CMO is putting pressure on SRA officials to facilitate projects without following due procedures or obtaining necessary permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Sanjay Raut alleged that nearly 300 SRA projects in Mumbai were being pushed forward despite allegedly failing to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and regulatory requirements.
He further claimed that certain projects involved lands where there were no slums, raising questions about their inclusion under the slum rehabilitation scheme.
According to Raut, these alleged irregularities could cause a financial loss of approximately Rs 40,000 crore to Mumbai and Maharashtra's revenue.
He accused the government of allowing influential builders to benefit at the expense of slum dwellers and the city's development interests.
He also referred to a communication reportedly sent by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to Chief Minister Fadnavis, highlighting concerns over certain SRA projects and alleged violations of established procedures.
Raut claimed that the letter raised questions about the role of influential builders and the financial implications for the State.
He alleged that the projects meant to rehabilitate Mumbai's poor were being manipulated to benefit wealthy developers.
"SRA projects are meant for the poor and slum dwellers. They are not meant for Juhu, Bandra, Malabar Hill, Peddar Road or Nepean Sea Road,” Raut said.