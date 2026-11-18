MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged a Rs 40,000 crore scam in Mumbai's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, where developers are converting non-slum structures into slum structures to get the additional floor space index (FSI) and other benefits from the government.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, rather than taking action against these builders who are involved in this big SRA scam, is protecting these influential Mumbai-based developers.

He claimed that he got several documents that will expose the SRA scam and the involvement of the big fish. He demanded an independent investigation into this Rs 40,000 crore SRA scam.

“I will soon reveal another major disclosure in the alleged SRA scam. It will be a big political bomb. And, this revelation would be serious enough to force incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign because the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is exerting pressure on officials to favour selective builders who are close to the establishment,” Raut alleged.

He alleged the CMO is putting pressure on SRA officials to facilitate projects without following due procedures or obtaining necessary permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).