MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has once again upset its Mahayuti ally BJP by joining hands with opposition parties to capture leadership positions in two prominent district cooperative banks in Sangli and Satara, exposing growing fissures within the ruling alliance.

In the elections for chairman and vice-chairman of the Sangli and Satara District Cooperative Banks, Shiv Sena aligned with Congress in Sangli and the NCP led by late Ajit Pawar in Satara, helping keep the BJP out of power in both institutions despite its presence on the boards.

The political realignment comes amid growing differences between Mahayuti partners, with local political interests seemingly overriding alliance considerations.

In Sangli, Shiv Sena joined hands with Congress to secure the top positions in the district cooperative bank. Congress's Mahendra Lad was elected chairman, while Shiv Sena's Tanaji Patil became vice-chairman, marking Congress's return to the chairmanship after 22 years.

The 21-member board comprises six Congress directors, five each from Sharad Pawar's NCP and BJP, three from Shiv Sena and two from Ajit Pawar's NCP. With no party having a clear majority, the Congress-Shiv Sena alliance proved decisive, leaving the BJP without either of the two top posts.

A similar arrangement unfolded in Satara, where Shiv Sena aligned with Ajit Pawar's NCP to secure control of the district cooperative bank, despite the BJP having the largest group on its board.

The 21-member board has nine BJP directors, eight from Ajit Pawar's NCP and four from Shiv Sena. The NCP's Udaysinh Patil was elected chairman, while Shiv Sena's Deepak Chavan became vice-chairman.

The alliance was reportedly brokered by NCP minister Makarand Patil and Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai. The development is particularly significant as the BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the bank elections together but parted ways during the contest for the chairman and vice-chairman posts. Shiv Sena had earlier been sidelined by the BJP in the District Panchayat elections despite having a larger number of members.

Political observers said the latest developments reflect growing competition between the BJP and Shiv Sena for political space despite being partners in the state government.

The differences had also surfaced during the recent MLC elections, when the BJP contested three seats but won only one. Shiv Sena rebelled against the BJP candidate in Pune by fielding its own nominee, while in Sambhaji Nagar it backed the opposition NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate against the NCP nominee.

The latest developments in Sangli and Satara are expected to fuel further debate over the widening differences within the Mahayuti alliance and the growing tendency of its partners to pursue independent political strategies at the local level.