Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut on Friday demanded changing Nagpur's name to Deekshabhoomi, saying it would be a true tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contribution to social transformation.
Raut made this demand amid the political controversy surrounding the proposed renaming of Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi.
Dadar is the place where Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s last rites were performed.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) said his party would extend complete support to the proposal of renaming Nagpur if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to bring it before the state assembly.
Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was also in favour of the suggestion and had conveyed his support during a discussion with him. He argued that Nagpur’s association with Dr Ambedkar’s historic movement made it more significant to consider renaming the entire city.
Nagpur is the place where Dr BR Ambedkar announced deserting Hinduism and embraced Buddhism on October 14,1956 with his 40,000 to 50,000 followers. This place is known as Deekshabhoomi. The event marked a landmark moment in India’s social and religious history and continues to inspire the Ambedkarite movement.
BJP’s parent organisation RSS headquarter is also based in Nagpur. Besides, it is the hometown of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Raut challenged Fadnavis, who represents the city politically, to take the lead in initiating the proposal. He indicated that the opposition party would support the government if it formally moved ahead with the demand.
The proposal could open a fresh debate over the recognition of Ambedkar’s legacy.
Raut also raised concerns over delays in the construction of Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, questioning the rising project cost and the time taken to complete the ambitious memorial.
The decision to rename Dadar turned out to be a faux pas, with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarifying a day later that it was Dadar Metro station, and not the railway station, that would be renamed.
Interestingly, this news release was posted on the State government publicity department's social media handle, and the CMO also posted it, but later they deleted it and issued a clarification.