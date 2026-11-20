Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut on Friday demanded changing Nagpur's name to Deekshabhoomi, saying it would be a true tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his contribution to social transformation.

Raut made this demand amid the political controversy surrounding the proposed renaming of Dadar railway station as Chaityabhoomi.

Dadar is the place where Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s last rites were performed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said his party would extend complete support to the proposal of renaming Nagpur if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to bring it before the state assembly.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was also in favour of the suggestion and had conveyed his support during a discussion with him. He argued that Nagpur’s association with Dr Ambedkar’s historic movement made it more significant to consider renaming the entire city.

Nagpur is the place where Dr BR Ambedkar announced deserting Hinduism and embraced Buddhism on October 14,1956 with his 40,000 to 50,000 followers. This place is known as Deekshabhoomi. The event marked a landmark moment in India’s social and religious history and continues to inspire the Ambedkarite movement.