A group of minors allegedly assaulted a young man and a woman at a public garden in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Kurla, with a video of the incident going viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

The attack took place at Pramod Mahajan Garden behind a mall in Kurla West, an official said.

The clip, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed the young man and woman being surrounded by a group of minors, some appearing to be as young as 10 years old, who then proceeded to hit them with a stick, punch and kick them, before chasing after them as they tried to escape.

Taking serious cognisance of the viral footage, police identified the minors involved in the assault and registered a case under section 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

Eight minors have been detained and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), he added.

(With inputs from PTI)