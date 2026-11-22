The Maharashtra government has withdrawn its petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over alleged encroachment on the state's food safety enforcement powers.

The petition, filed in October by state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, came up for hearing on Saturday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

Advocate General Milind Sathe informed the bench that the state government wished to withdraw the plea. Without assigning any reason, the government sought permission to withdraw it. The court allowed the request and disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

In its petition, the state had argued that regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, were intended to decentralise food safety regulation, but amendments introduced by the Union Health Ministry and the FSSAI had progressively dismantled the decentralised framework.

It had also alleged that the FSSAI CEO had exceeded statutory powers by creating posts such as Central Food Safety Officer and Central Licensing Authority, which it claimed had no basis in the Act.

The state had sought the quashing of the amendments and regulations, besides a stay on a May 2023 order that barred state officials from inspecting food establishments holding central licences.

(With inputs from PTI)