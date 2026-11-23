Maharashtra's opposition parties on Monday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality over alleged discrepancies in voter data after polling hours during the 2024 elections, while the state Chief Electoral Officer dismissed reports of missing late-evening voting records as "misleading" and "baseless".
Leaders of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) cited a report by media consortium The Reporters' Collective on alleged discrepancies in post-6 pm voter figures in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor parliamentary constituency during the 2024 simultaneous elections, saying it substantiated their earlier allegations of unexplained late-evening voter surges in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
The Reporters' Collective, a consortium of journalists covering political economy and governance, published a report titled "For N Chandrababu Naidu's 2024 win, the ECI recorded an impossibility after 6 PM. Then did not investigate," alleging a discrepancy in the number of voters recorded for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections after polling hours.
According to the report, officials recorded 56,067 voters waiting to cast their ballots after 6 pm for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, while the corresponding figure for the constituency's seven Assembly segments was 24,596. The difference of 31,471 voters was recorded despite voters standing in common queues at the same polling stations.
As both elections were held simultaneously, the report questioned the discrepancy in the number of voters waiting at polling stations in the Chittoor constituency.
Responding to allegations concerning Maharashtra in a letter dated November 20 to the portal, the Office of the Maharashtra CEO said the report was based on factual inaccuracies and conflated administrative summaries with statutory election records.
In an earlier report, the same portal had alleged that the ECI had no record of how many voters cast their ballots after 5 pm in 200 of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies during the 2024 state elections.
Clarifying the procedure, the CEO's office said polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm in 285 constituencies, while voting ended at 3 pm in three constituencies in Gadchiroli. Returning Officers (ROs) recorded approximate turnout percentages every two hours through the Encore software until 5 pm for the Voter Turnout mobile application.
Final figures, compiled from Presiding Officers' statutory records, were uploaded later, while authenticated Index Cards were published on the ECI website within 72 hours of the declaration of results.
"Exact voter counts were recorded in Part-I of Form 17-C at the end of polling, with copies handed over to polling agents present at booths," the CEO's office stated, adding that Form 17-A (voter register) and Presiding Officers' diaries, which also record details of slips issued to voters waiting in queues, were scrutinised the day after polling in the presence of Election Observers and candidates' representatives.
Responding to concerns raised in the report that the final hour of polling was vulnerable to bogus voting in the absence of polling agents, the CEO's office sought the names and evidence of the experts cited by the portal.
Citing Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, where the main contestants belonged to the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), the office said it was "not possible" for polling agents of major candidates to leave booths unattended before the close of polling and the collection of Form 17-C.
Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stepped up its attack on the poll body, demanding transparent answers.
Reacting to the report, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said his party had earlier questioned the ECI over the sharp increase in voter turnout after 5 pm in Maharashtra but received no response.
"The party had also sought video footage of the polling process, but its request was rejected. This report now substantiates the Congress's allegations," Sawant said, adding that the opposition had repeatedly flagged the issue of additional voters recorded after polling hours in the state.
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Harshal Pradhan said the Election Commission had no answer to its own records.
"In Chittoor, voters in the queue at 6 pm are shown as 56,067 in one report and 24,596 in another. There was one queue, yet there are two headcounts. Did the Commission miss a gap of over 31,000, or see it and stay silent?" Pradhan asked.
Citing Maharashtra, Pradhan claimed that around 89,878 votes were cast after 5 pm in Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, amounting to roughly four votes a minute at every booth, which he said was inconsistent with normal polling.
"We are not claiming wrongdoing is proven. We are demanding answers, and giving them is the Commission's constitutional duty. Those with nothing to hide should not fear transparency," he added.
Another Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Akhil Chitre, said the credibility of an election rested on the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process, adding that the revelations concerning voter figures in Chittoor raised serious questions that the ECI could not afford to ignore.
"The Election Commission is a constitutional institution, not an instrument to serve the political interests of those in power. Any allegation of electoral irregularity must be investigated independently, transparently and accountably," Chitre said.
"Shiv Sena (UBT) has consistently maintained that free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. The sanctity of every vote must be protected, irrespective of which political party stands to benefit. The Election Commission must come forward with clear answers," Chitre added.
NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the findings lent credibility to questions raised by the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged deletion of names and doubts surrounding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
He alleged that irregularities were taking place under the ECI's watch and said the BJP, which was defending the poll body, must answer the questions raised by the opposition. He also questioned the government's backing of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the ECI.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 20, 16 and 10 seats, respectively, months after putting up a strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
(With inputs from PTI)