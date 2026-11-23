Maharashtra's opposition parties on Monday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality over alleged discrepancies in voter data after polling hours during the 2024 elections, while the state Chief Electoral Officer dismissed reports of missing late-evening voting records as "misleading" and "baseless".

Leaders of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) cited a report by media consortium The Reporters' Collective on alleged discrepancies in post-6 pm voter figures in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor parliamentary constituency during the 2024 simultaneous elections, saying it substantiated their earlier allegations of unexplained late-evening voter surges in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Reporters' Collective, a consortium of journalists covering political economy and governance, published a report titled "For N Chandrababu Naidu's 2024 win, the ECI recorded an impossibility after 6 PM. Then did not investigate," alleging a discrepancy in the number of voters recorded for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections after polling hours.

According to the report, officials recorded 56,067 voters waiting to cast their ballots after 6 pm for the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, while the corresponding figure for the constituency's seven Assembly segments was 24,596. The difference of 31,471 voters was recorded despite voters standing in common queues at the same polling stations.

As both elections were held simultaneously, the report questioned the discrepancy in the number of voters waiting at polling stations in the Chittoor constituency.

Responding to allegations concerning Maharashtra in a letter dated November 20 to the portal, the Office of the Maharashtra CEO said the report was based on factual inaccuracies and conflated administrative summaries with statutory election records.

In an earlier report, the same portal had alleged that the ECI had no record of how many voters cast their ballots after 5 pm in 200 of Maharashtra's 288 Assembly constituencies during the 2024 state elections.