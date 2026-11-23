MUMBAI: A 27-year-old woman software engineer working with Wipro was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, an Infosys employee, following a dispute over his suspected relationship with another woman in Pune on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours of November 23, 2026, at the victim’s paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hinjewadi, Pune. The accused allegedly remained beside her body for several hours before contacting the police and seeking an ambulance on Monday morning.

The deceased, Komal Rajendra Dahake, was a native of Wardha, while the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, hails from Buldhana. Both were employed in Pune’s information technology sector and had reportedly been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years. Their families were aware of the relationship and had reportedly agreed to their marriage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav confirmed the arrest and said Dahake was employed with Wipro, while Kalbande worked with Infosys. He also confirmed that the two had been in a relationship for several years. The Hinjewadi police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the couple had gone out for dinner at a hotel on Sunday night. An argument reportedly broke out between them, following which they returned to Dahake’s PG accommodation at Sakhare Vasti in Hinjewadi. The dispute allegedly continued after they reached her room.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the disagreement stemmed from Dahake’s suspicion that Kalbande was involved in a relationship with another woman. The couple had reportedly been quarrelling frequently over the issue for the past two to three months.

The altercation allegedly escalated around midnight, with the accused assaulting Dahake during the confrontation. Police said the assault continued into the early hours, with the incident reportedly taking place around 3 am.

At around 6.30 am, Kalbande reportedly contacted the Hinjewadi police station and sought an ambulance. Police personnel rushed to the PG accommodation and took Dahake to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Following preliminary inquiries and verification of the accused’s alleged involvement, police arrested Kalbande.