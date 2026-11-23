MUMABAI: Sharad Pawar is reportedly negotiating a possible political realignment with the BJP, with sources claiming that the veteran NCP leader has sought the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post for his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, in return for backing the BJP-led NDA’s proposed delimitation and women’s reservation legislation and joining the alliance.

Highly placed sources claim that backchannel negotiations are taking place directly between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar.

The BJP is reportedly keen to secure the numbers needed to pass the proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills, which failed to clear Parliament in their earlier attempt, and is seeking a two-thirds majority in both Houses.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the BJP initially offered Supriya Sule a key Cabinet portfolio, but Sharad Pawar reportedly sought the Chief Minister’s post for her instead.

In return, he is said to have offered to mobilise smaller parties in support of the proposed legislation and is reportedly in touch with some Congress MPs unhappy with their leadership who could consider remaining absent during voting.

The discussions are also reportedly linked to efforts to reunite the two NCP factions. A senior NCP leader involved in the negotiations claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to persuade NCP national president Sunetra Pawar to agree to a merger, but she remained reluctant.