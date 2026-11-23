MUMABAI: Sharad Pawar is reportedly negotiating a possible political realignment with the BJP, with sources claiming that the veteran NCP leader has sought the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s post for his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, in return for backing the BJP-led NDA’s proposed delimitation and women’s reservation legislation and joining the alliance.
Highly placed sources claim that backchannel negotiations are taking place directly between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar.
The BJP is reportedly keen to secure the numbers needed to pass the proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills, which failed to clear Parliament in their earlier attempt, and is seeking a two-thirds majority in both Houses.
According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the BJP initially offered Supriya Sule a key Cabinet portfolio, but Sharad Pawar reportedly sought the Chief Minister’s post for her instead.
In return, he is said to have offered to mobilise smaller parties in support of the proposed legislation and is reportedly in touch with some Congress MPs unhappy with their leadership who could consider remaining absent during voting.
The discussions are also reportedly linked to efforts to reunite the two NCP factions. A senior NCP leader involved in the negotiations claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to persuade NCP national president Sunetra Pawar to agree to a merger, but she remained reluctant.
The leader said the BJP was now exploring an alternative arrangement by offering significant political space to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) in the Maharashtra government. The proposed arrangement could include the Finance portfolio and, if the Chief Minister's post were also conceded, could force Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth to reconsider their position, accept Sharad Pawar's leadership or move away from the government.
Several senior NCP leaders are reportedly in favour of Sharad Pawar taking charge of both factions and securing a larger role in the state government, amid concerns among party legislators over their political future.
Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) leadership has reportedly advised its district-level functionaries against directly targeting the BJP and its senior leaders, while asking them to continue raising public issues.
Farmers affected by drought had planned a march under MLA Rohit Pawar's leadership from December 7 to 9 during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature. However, the party's senior leadership reportedly contacted district presidents and asked them to refrain from organising the agitation against the BJP-led government, with leaders said to be wary of jeopardising the ongoing negotiations.
"Talks are underway, but it is difficult to say whether they will translate into a concrete arrangement. Sharad Pawar is known for keeping his political options open and can change his decisions at the last moment. The BJP is keen to bring him into the NDA, but nothing can be taken for granted until an official announcement is made," a senior NCP (SP) leader said.