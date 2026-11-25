In a post on X made through the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) handle, Fadnavis said the committee is seeking citizens' views on implementing the UCC in the state.

"Do you think a common framework of civil laws should apply to every citizen residing in Maharashtra? The committee invites your views, perspectives and suggestions on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra," he said.

Fadnavis said the appeal is to individuals, government agencies, NGOs, social groups and communities, religious bodies and political parties to share their views on UCC.maharashtra.gov.in or email to ucc@maharashtea.gov.in.

The post also explained that the UCC proposes a common framework of civil laws for all citizens irrespective of religion.

Earlier this month, Fadnavis defended his government's decision to draft the UCC, asserting that the Constitution itself directs states to work towards its implementation.

Prior to that, he had said the law would be introduced in the upcoming winter session or the next budget session of the state legislature.

The winter session will be held in Nagpur from December 7 to 18.

(With inputs from PTI)