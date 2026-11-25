SURAT: Six members of a family from Jalgaon in Maharashtra were allegedly thrown into a canal in Gujarat’s Surat district, leaving three dead and two missing, while a 13-year-old boy survived, police said on Wednesday.

The sensational incident took place in the Bardoli taluka on November 21. Citing preliminary information, police said the attackers, who have been identified, were known to the family.

As per the complaint, the family was travelling to Surat for some work. Four individuals, who were following the family in another vehicle, intercepted them near Uva village in Bardoli.

Three bodies, including those of a couple, were recovered from the canal near Mahuva, while their 13-year-old son managed to swim ashore and seek help on Sunday morning. His siblings, a 2-year-old toddler and a 16-year-old boy, remain missing, Bardoli rural police inspector PN Jadeja said.

He said efforts were being made to locate the two bodies and determine the motive behind the alleged crime.

“A 13-year-old boy was brought to the police station on Sunday morning. He spoke in Marathi. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the family was travelling in a vehicle to Surat for work,” Superintendent of Police (Surat Rural) Rajesh Gadhiya said.