MUMBAI: In a series of decisions aimed at providing relief to farmers, strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expediting administrative and judicial processes, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved free food grains for 42.30 lakh farmers across 33 districts for the next three months.

The beneficiaries are those who are covered under the National Food Security Scheme, belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and are not included in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

Each beneficiary will be entitled to five kg of foodgrains per month, comprising three kg of rice and two kg of wheat. The decision is expected to provide food security support to eligible farming households.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi river diversion project in Nandurbar district, which is expected to provide irrigation to 26,526 hectares of agricultural land and generate 11.50 MW of electricity.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the meeting, several important proposals concerning financial frauds, revenue administration, education, healthcare and labour welfare were also cleared.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act to expedite proceedings against institutions involved in financial frauds.

A separate MPID tribunal will be established, while a 90-day time limit has been proposed for disposal of cases.

The amendments are aimed at speeding up the attachment of properties belonging to fraudulent financial establishments and facilitating recovery for affected depositors.