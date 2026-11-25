MUMBAI: In a series of decisions aimed at providing relief to farmers, strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expediting administrative and judicial processes, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved free food grains for 42.30 lakh farmers across 33 districts for the next three months.
The beneficiaries are those who are covered under the National Food Security Scheme, belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and are not included in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.
Each beneficiary will be entitled to five kg of foodgrains per month, comprising three kg of rice and two kg of wheat. The decision is expected to provide food security support to eligible farming households.
The Maharashtra Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi river diversion project in Nandurbar district, which is expected to provide irrigation to 26,526 hectares of agricultural land and generate 11.50 MW of electricity.
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the meeting, several important proposals concerning financial frauds, revenue administration, education, healthcare and labour welfare were also cleared.
The Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act to expedite proceedings against institutions involved in financial frauds.
A separate MPID tribunal will be established, while a 90-day time limit has been proposed for disposal of cases.
The amendments are aimed at speeding up the attachment of properties belonging to fraudulent financial establishments and facilitating recovery for affected depositors.
To streamline revenue-related litigation, the government approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. A Revenue Court Case Management System will be introduced for quasi-judicial proceedings in the revenue department.
The proposed ‘One District, One Appeal’ provision is intended to simplify the appellate mechanism and ensure faster disposal of disputes.
The Cabinet also approved enhanced hostel and maintenance allowances under the Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme for students from EBC, SEBC and EWS categories pursuing professional degree courses in health sciences. The revised assistance will cover food, accommodation and living expenses.
Amendments to the Maharashtra Stamp Act, particularly Sections 32(b) and 53(1A), were also approved to bring uniformity in fees charged for adjudication and appeals. The proposed amendments will be introduced during the forthcoming legislative session.
The Cabinet further approved amendments to the laws governing Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik, to bring uniformity in provisions concerning registrar appointments, financial committees, construction committees and annual reporting.
In the labour sector, amendments were approved to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers Act, 1969, and the Maharashtra Private Security Guards Act, 1981.
Other decisions included excluding acupuncture from the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, granting Seventh Pay Commission benefits to librarians in private aided Ayurveda and Unani colleges, and amending the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015.
The Cabinet also approved the allotment of government land to Mauda Nagar Panchayat in Nagpur district, clearing the way for construction of its administrative building.