MUMBAI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has filed a criminal complaint alleging a conspiracy to fabricate a road accident, produce false witnesses and fraudulently claim Rs 50 lakh in motor accident compensation in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
The FIR, registered at Mehunbare police station, names four individuals, including the alleged accident complainant, the vehicle driver, a witness and the woman who filed the compensation claim.
The insurance company's representative has also alleged that the investigating officer in the original accident case failed to conduct a transparent investigation.
The original case was registered at Mehunbare police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
The insurance company became suspicious after receiving a Rs 50 lakh compensation claim filed by Kavita Sanjay Patil, wife of the alleged deceased, Sanjay Kashinath Patil. The claim was reportedly linked to a Swift Dzire car, insured with ICICI Lombard.
The complainant, Muzammil Arshad Shaikh, an insurance company consultant, said he was authorised by the insurer to investigate suspected insurance fraud and examine accident-related claims.
As part of the verification process, company officials and representatives visited the alleged accident site on June 1, 2026. They questioned the landowner, Vijay Keshav Salunkhe, whose farm is located near the spot.
He allegedly told them that he had no knowledge of the accident and that no such incident had taken place on the road near his farm.
The insurance representatives subsequently tried to trace the alleged driver, Akash Sunil Patil, but could not find him at his registered address in Juvardi village in Bhadgaon taluka. They were reportedly informed that he had gone to Pune.
The FIR further states that another alleged witness, Bapu Dagdu Patil of Fagne village, denied knowing the deceased or having worked for him. He also reportedly denied giving any statement to the police in connection with the accident. The insurance company said it had recorded his detailed statement as part of its investigation.
According to the FIR, the post-mortem report did not contain details of the deceased's special identification marks in the designated column. The company subsequently sought hospital records from Chalisgaon Rural Hospital.
The hospital reportedly informed the insurer that Nitesh Himmat Patil had been treated on an outpatient basis, contrary to the impression created by the documents examined by the company. The records allegedly indicated that his treatment had been entered in the inpatient register and that he had been treated by a different doctor.
The insurance company also questioned why the mandatory Regional Transport Office inspection of both vehicles had allegedly not been conducted in the original fatal accident case.
Another development cited in the FIR occurred on June 18, 2026, when Kavita Patil reportedly withdrew the Rs 50 lakh compensation petition filed before the Dhule Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. The insurer has cited the withdrawal as a significant development reinforcing its suspicion that the claim was fabricated.
The FIR also refers to a separate insurance payment of Rs 10 lakh allegedly credited to Kavita Patil's account.
According to the complaint, information received from the Sub-Divisional Police Officer's office in Chalisgaon in September 2026 prompted the insurance company to examine its internal records.