MUMBAI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has filed a criminal complaint alleging a conspiracy to fabricate a road accident, produce false witnesses and fraudulently claim Rs 50 lakh in motor accident compensation in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

The FIR, registered at Mehunbare police station, names four individuals, including the alleged accident complainant, the vehicle driver, a witness and the woman who filed the compensation claim.

The insurance company's representative has also alleged that the investigating officer in the original accident case failed to conduct a transparent investigation.

The original case was registered at Mehunbare police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The insurance company became suspicious after receiving a Rs 50 lakh compensation claim filed by Kavita Sanjay Patil, wife of the alleged deceased, Sanjay Kashinath Patil. The claim was reportedly linked to a Swift Dzire car, insured with ICICI Lombard.

The complainant, Muzammil Arshad Shaikh, an insurance company consultant, said he was authorised by the insurer to investigate suspected insurance fraud and examine accident-related claims.

As part of the verification process, company officials and representatives visited the alleged accident site on June 1, 2026. They questioned the landowner, Vijay Keshav Salunkhe, whose farm is located near the spot.

He allegedly told them that he had no knowledge of the accident and that no such incident had taken place on the road near his farm.

The insurance representatives subsequently tried to trace the alleged driver, Akash Sunil Patil, but could not find him at his registered address in Juvardi village in Bhadgaon taluka. They were reportedly informed that he had gone to Pune.