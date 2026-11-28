The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has decided to support the Constitution amendment Bill linking delimitation with women's reservation, party sources told PTI on Saturday. Working president Supriya Sule conveyed the decision to district-level leaders at a meeting in Mumbai on November 26, they said.
However, a party leader told PTI that the official position had not been communicated to the party's eight MPs, despite a whip directing them to attend the special sitting of Parliament from November 30.
Amid the uncertainty, NCP (SP) MP Amar Kale, who represents Maharashtra's Wardha constituency, said, "I will vote on the floor of the Lok Sabha as per my conscience".
Sule has not publicly confirmed the party's position. On Friday, she said the party would examine the draft legislation before making its stand clear.
At the November 26 meeting, Sule sought the views of district presidents and other leaders, who said they would abide by the decision of party chief Sharad Pawar and the leadership, the sources said. The party's MPs were not present. The meeting, convened by Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde, was called to discuss the drought situation and mitigation measures.
The party leader who spoke to PTI said the leadership had neither sought the MPs' views nor conveyed its position to them. The leader recalled that at a meeting convened by Sharad Pawar last month, some MPs had raised the delimitation issue.
"To which Supriya Sule said the issue would be discussed after the bill draft is made public. The draft was released yesterday (Friday), but still there is no word from the party leadership," the leader said.
Separately, sources told PTI that Sule and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had a heated exchange at a meeting on Thursday over the latter's proposed tractor march to highlight farmers' distress amid the drought. Senior leader Jayant Patil intervened to calm Rohit, they said.
According to party sources present at the meeting, Rohit questioned why NCP (SP) leaders were being prevented from joining the agitation.
"Are you going to take action against those who come for the protest?" he asked, according to the sources.
Sule reportedly told Rohit not to use the party's logo and flag for the protest, they said. When he pointed out that the march was not a single-party event, she questioned why he wanted NCP (SP) leaders and office-bearers to participate.
The sources said the disagreement was triggered after women's wing president Rohini Khadse announced her support for the agitation. Sule objected to her going against the party line, they added. Khadse has since been removed from the post.
Parliament's special sitting will begin on November 30, with the Lok Sabha meeting from that day and the Rajya Sabha from December 2. The sittings are scheduled to conclude on December 3, subject to government business.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday to implement one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation of each state and Union territory in Parliament and their respective legislative assemblies by 50 per cent. The revised allocations and boundaries are proposed to remain frozen until 2051.
The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to increase the ceiling on the strength of state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650.
The Bill's Statement of Objects and Reasons says the proposed delimitation exercise aims to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies of states and Union territories.
It provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assemblies over their existing strength immediately before delimitation.
(With inputs from PTI)