The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has decided to support the Constitution amendment Bill linking delimitation with women's reservation, party sources told PTI on Saturday. Working president Supriya Sule conveyed the decision to district-level leaders at a meeting in Mumbai on November 26, they said.

However, a party leader told PTI that the official position had not been communicated to the party's eight MPs, despite a whip directing them to attend the special sitting of Parliament from November 30.

Amid the uncertainty, NCP (SP) MP Amar Kale, who represents Maharashtra's Wardha constituency, said, "I will vote on the floor of the Lok Sabha as per my conscience".

Sule has not publicly confirmed the party's position. On Friday, she said the party would examine the draft legislation before making its stand clear.

At the November 26 meeting, Sule sought the views of district presidents and other leaders, who said they would abide by the decision of party chief Sharad Pawar and the leadership, the sources said. The party's MPs were not present. The meeting, convened by Maharashtra unit president Shashikant Shinde, was called to discuss the drought situation and mitigation measures.

The party leader who spoke to PTI said the leadership had neither sought the MPs' views nor conveyed its position to them. The leader recalled that at a meeting convened by Sharad Pawar last month, some MPs had raised the delimitation issue.

"To which Supriya Sule said the issue would be discussed after the bill draft is made public. The draft was released yesterday (Friday), but still there is no word from the party leadership," the leader said.