Slain Sena (UBT) leader's son alleges role of ex-Thane mayor and her husband in murder

The son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, who was shot dead in Thane, has given his statement to police, accusing the city’s former mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband of orchestrating the crime, officials said on Thursday.

Dismissing the accusations, Meenakshi Shinde, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, strongly denied any involvement in the crime, accusing political rivals of attempting to gain political mileage out of the tragedy.

The Thane police have arrested a suspected assailant and detained another in connection with the murder on Tuesday night, which has triggered protests.

Amid mounting pressure, which also saw Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray joining a protest outside the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane on Wednesday, police recorded the detailed statement of Pradeep Purnekar’s 26-year-old son Ram.

In his statement, Ram Purnekar accused former Thane mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra of plotting the crime.

Police have registered a case against five persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act after the Sena (UBT) 'Vibhag Pramukh' (division chief) was fatally attacked on Tuesday night near Ghodbunder Road.

The accused include Papya Shinde, a former aide of Purnekar, Santosh Kanojia, alias Talli, Nikhil Yadav, alias ‘Shooter’, and two unidentified individuals.

Ram Purnekar told the police that he spotted Rajendra Shinde “meeting suspiciously” with Kanojia, Yadav and one Nitesh, alias Bhavdya Pawar, in the Ghodbunder area on the night of September 24.

Upon returning home, Ram Purnekar informed his father, who warned him not to step out after 10 pm, expressing fears he might be targeted, reads the statement. Ram told police political and personal rivalries had been brewing since the January 2026.