Voters served SIR notices need not appear physically for hearings: Maharashtra CEO

Voters served notices under the “No Mapping” or “Logical Discrepancy” categories during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra need not appear physically for hearings, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

Under revised instructions issued by the Election Commission of India, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the residences of such electors and collect the required documents. Based on the documents, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) will take a decision.

Electors can also submit the required documents or evidence to the concerned BLO through WhatsApp, the Maharashtra CEO said in a statement on Thursday.

In cases involving logical discrepancies, decisions will be based on documents relevant to the discrepancy or on the verification report or panchnama submitted by the BLO, the statement said.

A physical hearing will be required only in exceptional cases where the prescribed documents are unavailable or a decision cannot be taken based on the documents submitted. Such hearings should preferably be conducted online, it said.

The elector or any adult member of the elector’s family may appear for the hearing.

The CEO’s office also said electors who have received notices can submit their documents at polling-station-wise special camps scheduled for October 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Special camps and helpdesks will also be organised for vulnerable groups, including homeless electors, workers, economically disadvantaged persons, members of tribal communities, particularly those belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and orphaned persons.

The EROs have been directed to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral roll, the statement said.

BLOs will coordinate with Booth Level Agents of political parties to contact electors and collect the required documents. The CEO’s office appealed to voters to cooperate with BLOs visiting their residences.

(With inputs from PTI)