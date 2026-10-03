Two tremors rock Maharashtra's Hingoli district within hours, no casualties reported

A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, followed by a stronger jolt of 4.5 magnitude two hours later rocked parts of Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents, officials said.

The tremor, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil, the district disaster management cell said.

Two hours later, a stronger tremor of 4.5 magnitude was felt in several parts of the district, officials said.

The tremors caused brief concern among residents, but no casualties or property damage were reported, they said.

Villagers from Pimpaldari and adjacent areas in Aundha Nagnath tehsil said they experienced a rumbling sound for a few minutes before the second tremor.

Earlier on October 1, the adjoining Pangra Shinde village had experienced a similar rumbling.

The area has been experiencing seismic activities at intervals for the past six years. It had witnessed major tremors of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitude on July 9 and July 11 this year, which reportedly caused cracks in some houses.

Meanwhile, the administration has asked people not to panic and to stay alert.

(With inputs from PTI)