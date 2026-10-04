Mumbai Shivaji Park residents seek action against CJP after 75-year-old dies during protest

Residents of Mumbai’s Shivaji Park have sought action against the organisers of a CJP protest following the death of 75-year-old Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai during the demonstration.

Shivaji Park resident Santosh Pavaskar told news agency ANI that local residents had approached authorities before the protest and requested that permission for the gathering not be granted.

“We had submitted a representation two days ago stating that permission should not be granted to them (CJP). Even without the permission being formally issued, they forcibly came, set up a platform, and carried out their activities,” Pavaskar alleged.

Pavaskar also claimed that Shivaji Park is a “silent zone” and said the organisers should be held accountable for conducting the protest at the location.

He said local residents tried to help Pillai after he fell ill during the rally, but he died.

“During their rally, an elderly person—75 years old—passed away. Out of humanity, local residents went to help, but the elderly person died. Who is responsible for that?” he said.

Pavaskar demanded that a case be registered against CJP leader Abhijit Dipke and his associates. He said police were examining the legal provisions applicable to the matter.