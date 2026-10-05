Maharashtra CM asks Governor to form panel to probe MPSC chairman, board over paper leak

MUMBAI: As protests by competitive exam aspirants spread across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated action against Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over allegations of paper leaks and malpractices in competitive examinations.

MPSC aspirants have been protesting in Pune for the past several days, demanding the removal of chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over alleged paper leaks and irregularities.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier terminated the services of MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar, but the protesting students have remained firm in their demand for the removal of the MPSC chairman.

As a damage-control measure, Fadnavis recommended that Maharashtra Governor Vishnu Dev Varma constitute a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to conduct a judicial inquiry into the functioning of current and former MPSC chairpersons, including Vivek Bhimanwar, and other commission members under Article 317 of the Constitution.

The proposed committee will inquire into and examine the actions of past and present MPSC members and chairpersons, including incumbent chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, under Article 317. The committee has been instructed to submit its final report within three months.