'SIR has decades old history in India's electoral system': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, saying it is not a new electoral exercise but has long been part of India’s electoral history.

The Election Commission of India has undertaken intensive revisions of electoral rolls at various points over the decades. The Opposition alleged that more than 13 crore voters were deleted by the ECI at the behest of the BJP. It alleged that voters’ rights were being taken away by deleting the names of genuine voters and adding those who favour the BJP during elections.

Fadnavis said that over the last 20 years, rapid urbanisation and frequent migration, along with the addition of new eligible voters, deaths and changes in residence, have led to significant changes in voter lists. He said that after two decades of such changes, an intensive revision helps ensure that electoral rolls reflect voters who are eligible today.

"The process of intensive revision of electoral rolls has a history of many decades in the electoral system of India. The Election Commission has conducted intensive revision of the electoral rolls at various stages to make the electoral rolls more accurate and reliable,” he said, adding that the Election Commission conducted an extensive revision of the electoral rolls in most parts of the country from 1952 to 1956.