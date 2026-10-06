Mahayuti, MVA face alliance strains as partners field rebels for Maharashtra council polls

MUMBAI: All is not well in either Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance partners of both alliances have rebelled and fielded the candidates against each other for the biennial elections of the Maharashtra state legislative council.

The election commission of India (ECI) has announced the biennial elections for three graduate constituencies that include Pune, Nagpur and Sambhaji Nagar while two teachers’ constituencies that include Pune, and Amravati. The voting for all five seats of biennial elections of state council is scheduled on October 23, 2026, while counting of votes of this election is scheduled on October 27, 2026.

Mahayuti alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP initially finalised the 3:1:1 formula for the biennial elections of the Maharashtra state legislative council, while Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Congress, NCP SP and Shiv Sena decided on the same 3:1:1 formula. But the alliance partners of both the allies rebelled and fielded candidates against each other for the biennial elections of the state council.

As per seat sharing formula, the Pune graduate and Teachers constituency was seat was given to BJP, but Shiv Sena rebelled and fielded its candidate Mangesh Chiwate against the BJP’s official candidate.

In MVA, the Congress has nominated its official candidate but its alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded its own candidate against the Congress candidate in Amarwati teacher constituency while in the Sambhaji Nagar graduate constituency, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated its official candidate but its alliance partner NCP SP has also fielded its own candidate against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

The Nagpur graduate constituency also witnessed a rebel in the MVA. The Congress announced its official candidate for Nagpur graduate constituency, but NCP SP also likely to field its candidate against the Congress candidate.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that each party has interest in fielding its own candidate and all of them claim that they have strong candidates therefore the differences among the alliance partners has come out. He said that if the alliance partners fail to pacify their rebels and address the differences, then there would be a friendly contest between the alliance partners in this biennial election of state council.