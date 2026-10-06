Spurned lover stabs woman in Maharashtra's Nanded; arrested

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly brutally attacked with a sharp weapon in the Ashoknagar/Bhagyanagar area of Nanded on Tuesday, after she reportedly rejected a marriage proposal from the accused.

According to local police reports, the woman was on her way to a private tuition class in broad daylight when she was confronted by the accused, identified as Rohit Pohre. The assault is believed to have stemmed from an alleged case of unrequited love and one-sided obsession.

The accused reportedly attacked the woman after she refused his marriage proposal. The incident caused panic among local residents, who intervened along with personnel from the Bhagyanagar Police Station.

Police apprehended and arrested Pohre following the assault.

The victim, a resident of Deepak Nagar, was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and was reported to be stable, an official said.

The accused was arrested and booked under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (for sexual harassment of a minor), the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)