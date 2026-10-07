Centre seeks to push back Mumbai airport’s 5-million passenger shift to Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday has proposed deferring the transition plan to shift five million international passengers of Mumbai International Airport (MIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by a few weeks, said sources. It has also asked airlines and the airport operator to submit a solid plan on the operational shift by October 20. The next meeting will be held by the Ministry with all stakeholders on October 13.

The Secretary of Civil Aviation Samir Sinha held a 90-minute interaction in Delhi with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, the Airports Authority of India which operates all government-run airports in the country and all airline representatives in Delhi. A source said, "The ministry on Tuesday has proposed delaying the proposed transition from MIA by a few weeks."

The MIAL had recently announced that it would begin phased redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B and work would commence from January 2027. It cited safety concerns for the 60-year-old building as the reason and urged airlines to temporarily shift to Navi Mumbai on their own discretion. The plan looks at shifting 5 million international passengers to Navi Mumbai. The move is being resisted by airlines, An international cargo airline, Challenge Group, has announced that it was suspending cargo operations to Mumbai due to the proposed shift.

AAHL outlined its preparedness for handling up to 5 million international passengers annually at the newly commissioned NMIA. "The company highlighted the airport’s readiness, supported by key infrastructure and passenger amenities, including robust airport connectivity, inflight catering facilities, hotels, lounges, and other supporting services," another source said. It also addressed operational concerns and queries from airlines on the proposed transition and redevelopment plan.

The phased development of Terminal 1 at Mumbai Airport is set to enhance its capacity from 15 million passengers per annum to 20 million passengers annually.

Multiple airlines were reached out for their version of the meeting but they refused to comment.