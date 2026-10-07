MPSC protest: Students not anti-social elements, have right to agitate, says Bombay HC

Students protesting alleged malpractices in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations are not “anti-social elements” and have a right to agitate over their grievances, the Bombay High Court observed on Wednesday, stressing that the state is duty-bound to ensure recruitment exams are conducted fairly and impartially.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the government must make sincere efforts to restore the confidence of students and the public in the examination system.

“If they do not have an opportunity and they get the idea that there has been hanky panky, they have the right to agitate. Because they have given hours of study,” the court said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Pune residents against the ongoing agitation by students and others in the city over alleged irregularities in MPSC examinations and related controversies.

The court appreciated the state government for not registering FIRs against the protesters. “The protesters are students. They are not anti-social elements,” it said.

Advocate General Milind Sathe, appearing for the state, said the authorities had exercised reasonable restraint and that most of the protesters’ demands had been addressed.

One of their demands was the resignation of the MPSC chairman, he said, adding that a recommendation in this regard had been sent to the Governor and further action was awaited.