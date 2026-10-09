Maharashtra govt leases 1,200 acres in Ahilyanagar to firm linked to Supriya Sule’s son-in-law

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has leased 1,200 acres of fertile land in Haregaon village in Ahilyanagar district to Mumbai-based Vishwaraj Renewables Private Limited for 49 years through a government resolution (GR).

The company is owned by Sarang Lakhani, son-in-law of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Sarang Lakhani is the son of newly elected BJP MLC Arun Lakhani, who has close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Nagpur-based Lakhani family is also considered close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Interestingly, within a span of two weeks, the Maharashtra government leased out two major portions of agricultural land. The first was 1,500 acres allotted to the Nibe Group, followed by the 1,200 acres leased to the company owned by Sule’s son-in-law. The government has also allotted 1,500 acres to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for defence-related projects.

Under the agreement, the land leased to Sarang Lakhani can be subleased or handed over to a contractor with the state government’s permission. However, the agreement exempts the company from obtaining a no-objection certificate from the agriculture department. It stipulates a monthly lease rent of Rs 4,166 per acre, with an annual increase of 3 per cent.