Central team assesses drought-hit areas in Maharashtra, report expected in seven days

MUMBAI: A central government team on Saturday visited drought-affected areas in Maharashtra to assess crop losses, with its report expected to be submitted within the next seven days.

The team visited drought-hit villages in three talukas and interacted with farmers to assess crop losses amid a severe rainfall deficit across the state.

The state government has declared drought in 265 talukas this year following inadequate rainfall. Against this backdrop, central teams have been visiting affected regions across Maharashtra to assess agricultural damage and determine the extent of assistance required. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested that 10 central teams be sent to assess the damage caused by the rainfall deficit.

The central team's inspection in Solapur district began at Andhalgaon village in Mangalvedha taluka. It subsequently visited Lendve Chincholi and Gonevadi before proceeding to Waki Gherdi in Sangola taluka, where the visit concluded.

The relatively short duration of the inspection raised questions about the extent of the field assessment. However, the team indicated that it would submit its damage assessment report without delay.