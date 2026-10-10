Newlywed couple found dead in Tapi river in Maharashtra’s Dhule, legs chained together

The bodies of a newlywed couple were recovered from the Tapi River in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Friday, October 9, in a suspicious incident that has raised several questions. The couple’s legs were reportedly bound together with an iron chain secured with a padlock, prompting police to investigate all possible angles.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, natives of Amalner taluka in neighbouring Jalgaon district. According to the information available, the couple had married for love just a few months ago.

Their bodies were discovered on the riverbed in the Savalde area of Dhule district. The unusual circumstances surrounding the recovery, particularly the chain and padlock found binding their legs together, have raised suspicions about the nature of their deaths.

The Nardana town police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials have stated that it is too early to determine whether the deaths were the result of suicide or murder.

Investigators are examining all possible angles to establish the circumstances leading to the couple’s deaths. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.