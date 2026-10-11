Maharashtra government forms panel to overhaul MPSC, appoints Tukaram Mundhe as secretary

The Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to overhaul the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), appointing FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as its secretary amid an ongoing agitation by aspirants in Pune.

State minister Shivendraraje Bhosale announced the decision after meeting the protesters at SM Joshi Bridge, where the agitation has been underway for the past 10 days.

Former judge Dilip Bhosale will head the committee, which also includes IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik.

Bhosale said the government would also address the protesters’ other demands, including the withdrawal of cases against some agitation representatives, recruitment to 70,000 posts over three years and an increase in vacancies for the Group C examination scheduled for January. The aspirants have also sought background checks on the MPSC chairman and secretary before their appointment.

The government’s decision on the demand for the removal of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimnawar was not immediately clear.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been supporting the agitation, welcomed Mundhe’s inclusion in the committee.

“We hope that the committee will have the freedom to work properly,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)