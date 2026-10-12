Maharashtra extends deadline for claims, objections to draft voter list till October 26

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to Maharashtra's draft electoral rolls by nearly a month to October 26.

The final electoral rolls will be published as scheduled on November 16, the poll body said.

The draft voter list was published on August 31. Under the revised schedule, the notice stage and disposal of claims and objections will be completed by November 10.

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible citizens and new voters to use the extended deadline to enrol themselves, correct details in existing entries or raise objections where necessary.

(With inputs from PTI)