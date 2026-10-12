MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar sent on leave amid paper leak controversy

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar was sent on compulsory leave till the fair probe in competitive exam paper leak is completed.

The thousands of MPSC aspirants were protesting for last eleven days in Pune with demand of resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over paper leak.

Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis initially refused to budge and buckle down under the pressure of protestor saying removal of Mr Bhimanwar is not easy process and president of India can only remove him after the inquiry by Supreme Court judge.

But protestor continued to press their demand. The state government even threatened the protestors and filed the FIR against the 15 students in Pune for their unlawful assembly and protesting against the government.

The protestors also demanded the accountability, a transparent investigation and action against those responsible for compromising the examination process.

The state government has announced an inquiry into the allegations and initiated steps to address the concerns raised by the protesters. Former Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale is expected to head the inquiry committee, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been assigned the responsibility of serving as the committee’s secretary.