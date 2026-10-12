MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar sent on leave amid paper leak controversy

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar was sent on compulsory leave till the fair probe in competitive exam paper leak is completed.
The thousands of MPSC aspirants were protesting for last eleven days in Pune with demand of resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over paper leak.
Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis initially refused to budge and buckle down under the pressure of protestor saying removal of Mr Bhimanwar is not easy process and president of India can only remove him after the inquiry by Supreme Court judge.
But protestor continued to press their demand. The state government even threatened the protestors and filed the FIR against the 15 students in Pune for their unlawful assembly and protesting against the government.
The protestors also demanded the accountability, a transparent investigation and action against those responsible for compromising the examination process.
The state government has announced an inquiry into the allegations and initiated steps to address the concerns raised by the protesters. Former Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale is expected to head the inquiry committee, while senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been assigned the responsibility of serving as the committee’s secretary.
BJP minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale reached out the student and met them in Pune with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis message of sacking MPSC chairman. He appealed the students to halt their protest as their demands are met. This is big victory of the protestors.
After this, the protestors celebrated their victory by hurling slogans and dancing. They even applauded the effort of NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam for supporting the students in their tough times and extending all support during this agitations.
MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar also confirmed his stepping down as MPSC chairman till the fair probe is completed. He post this development on his social media platform and agreed to extend all cooperation to probe committee.
The Govt appointed probe committee is will examine allegations of irregularities, establish the sequence of events and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The scope of the inquiry and its findings will be crucial in determining accountability and restoring confidence among candidates.
The controversy has particularly intensified following allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the Food and Drug Administration’s Drug Inspector recruitment examination.
Candidates have raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process and demanded that the government ensure a fair opportunity for all aspirants.