Sunetra Pawar’s panel sweeps all 21 seats in Someshwar sugar factory poll, boosts hold in Baramati

The Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory result carries significance beyond the management of the cooperative institution. Sugar factories have historically played an important role in western Maharashtra’s rural economy and political landscape, bringing together sugarcane growers, agricultural workers, local businesses and elected representatives.

Reacting to the victory at the factory, DCM Sunetra Pawar said that the victory in the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory election was a recognition of the hard work her late husband, Ajit Pawar, had put in over the last 34 years. She said this cooperative sugar factory had offered the highest rate for farmers’ sugarcane.

“Late Ajit Pawar worked hard for the last person in society and the poorest of the poor farmers. The farmers connected with this sugar factory have reposed their faith in our leadership. The farmers’ trust is very important,” Sunetra Pawar said.

This election victory is significant because control over cooperative institutions can provide an organisational platform for maintaining contact with farmers and strengthening grassroots networks. The Someshwar factory victory is important in that aspect.

Ajit Pawar had maintained considerable influence over the factory during his political career. Sunetra Pawar’s latest victory strengthens her camp’s position in the cooperative sector and reinforces its organisational presence in Baramati.