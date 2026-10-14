Mumbai Diary | Two-child norm hits BJP leader’s nomination

Two-child norm hits BJP leader’s nomination

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde faced an embarrassing political situation while going back on his decision on filing his nomination for the Ahilyanagar District Central Cooperative Bank elections amid a controversy over the state’s two-child eligibility rule. Shinde, a senior BJP leader, had been preparing to contest the election and had collected the nomination papers. However, the issue of his having three children became a subject of political debate after opposition leaders questioned his eligibility. Following the controversy, Shinde announced that he would not be filing his nomination.