Mumbai Diary | Two-child norm hits BJP leader’s nomination

Two-child norm hits BJP leader’s nomination
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde faced an embarrassing political situation while going back on his decision on filing his nomination for the Ahilyanagar District Central Cooperative Bank elections amid a controversy over the state’s two-child eligibility rule. Shinde, a senior BJP leader, had been preparing to contest the election and had collected the nomination papers. However, the issue of his having three children became a subject of political debate after opposition leaders questioned his eligibility. Following the controversy, Shinde announced that he would not be filing his nomination.
Maha govt’s youth engagement initiatives
As political parties increasingly focus on engaging younger voters, the BJP and the Maharashtra government are exploring outreach initiatives aimed at connecting with students through educational institutions and community organisations. CM Devendra Fadnavis has promoted anti-drug awareness initiatives, including the Drug-Free Mumbai campaign and the Campus Connect programme in Navi Mumbai. These initiatives seek to raise awareness among young people about substance abuse and encourage them to focus on education, sports and skill development. The campaigns bring together stakeholders to educate students.
Sunetra camp’s big win in Baramati co-op poll
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar has scored a key political victory in Baramati after the panel backed by her camp won all 21 seats in the Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory election. The result represents a major success for Sunetra Pawar’s camp in a contest involving rival political groups, including a panel backed by Sharad Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), led by Yugendra Pawar. The BJP-backed panel also sought to challenge the existing political dominance at the cooperative sugar factory. However, Sunetra Pawar’s panel emerged victorious, according to reports published on October 12.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com