Anti-CEC protest: Imran Khan moves Bombay HC against FRRO notice directing him to leave India by October 28

MUMBAI: Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act by participating in an anti-CEC protest in Mumbai.

The matter will be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. Khan will be represented by advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal LLP.

Following a complaint by former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, the FRRO issued the notice to Khan, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.

Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 for participating in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. His girlfriend, Lekha Washington, his mother, Nusrat, and niece Zayn (Marie) were also detained, along with around 400 others.

Somaiya had lodged a complaint against Khan at the Gamdevi police station, alleging that the actor had participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged “vote chori” and the disenfranchisement of 13 crore voters. The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the chief of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Somaiya alleged that Khan, being a US citizen, had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in a political protest. The Gamdevi police subsequently forwarded the complaint to the FRRO for necessary action. The immigration authority then acted on the complaint and issued an expulsion notice to the actor.

According to reports, the FRRO directive cited Khan’s US citizenship and described his participation in the demonstration as a violation of immigration and foreigners regulations. The notice directed him to leave India on or before October 28.