Bombay HC extends year-round ban on firecrackers on public roads, streets

Ahead of Diwali, the Bombay High Court on Thursday clarified that its order banning the bursting of firecrackers on public roads and streets would remain in force throughout the year and apply to all festivals.

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale observed that firecrackers cause toxic pollution, affecting everyone, particularly children and senior citizens. It also noted that air pollution levels rise after Diwali.

During Ganesh Chaturthi last month, the court had imposed a complete ban on bursting firecrackers on public roads, citing air and noise pollution. It had taken suo motu cognisance of noise pollution during festivals.

On Thursday, the bench expressed concern over the apparent lack of control by the government and other authorities over the bursting of firecrackers.

“There is a state of lawlessness. We are all bound by the Constitution, and the rights of citizens are paramount. The problem is the non-following of law,” the court said.

The bench directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to issue notices clarifying that bursting firecrackers in public places, including streets, lanes and footpaths, would not be permitted.

The court also called on the authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the harmful effects of toxic pollution caused by firecrackers.

(With inputs from PTI)