Imran Khan moves Bombay HC against FRRO notice directing him to leave India by October 28

MUMBAI: Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act by participating in an anti-CEC protest in Mumbai.
The matter will be heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna. Khan will be represented by advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal LLP.
Following a complaint by former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya, the FRRO issued the notice to Khan, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder.
Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on October 10 for participating in protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. His girlfriend, Lekha Washington, his mother, Nusrat, and niece Zayn (Marie) were also detained, along with around 400 others.
Somaiya had lodged a complaint against Khan at the Gamdevi police station, alleging that the actor had participated in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged “vote chori” and the disenfranchisement of 13 crore voters. The demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the chief of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Somaiya alleged that Khan, being a US citizen, had violated the Foreigners Act by participating in a political protest. The Gamdevi police subsequently forwarded the complaint to the FRRO for necessary action. The immigration authority then acted on the complaint and issued an expulsion notice to the actor.
According to reports, the FRRO directive cited Khan’s US citizenship and described his participation in the demonstration as a violation of immigration and foreigners regulations. The notice directed him to leave India on or before October 28.
The OCI scheme, introduced in 2005, allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin to visit and reside in India under a lifelong visa arrangement. However, it does not grant Indian citizenship or political rights such as voting or contesting elections.
The FRRO regulates the registration, movement, stay and departure of foreign nationals, as well as visa extensions. It functions under the Bureau of Immigration, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and works in coordination with the police.
Responding to the action, Khan said he had attended the protest as a citizen and resident of Mumbai, rather than to press any specific demands. He said he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people's voices were being suppressed.
“I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.