IT professional ends life in Pune; suspected to be victim of digital arrest scam

PUNE: A 22-year-old IT professional allegedly died by suicide in Kharadi area of Pune with his family suspecting that he was being harassed by cyber fraudsters in a digital arrest scam, police said on Thursday.

The man jumped to his death from a building on October 1.

He had been receiving calls from a suspected scamster over the previous week, a police official said. No suicide note was found. Police are examining his financial transactions.

"We have registered an offence against two unidentified cyber fraudsters and probe is on," the official said.

Having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support? Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline number- 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday-8 am-10 pm)