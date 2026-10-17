'Illegal, unreasonable': Imran Khan moves Bombay HC against notice directing him to leave India by October 28

Actor Imran Khan, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court challenging a Mumbai Police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating rules by participating in anti-CEC protest.

In his petition, filed through advocate Zulfiquar Memon and MZM Legal, the 43-year-old actor described the notice as “illegal, perverse, drastic and bad in law” and sought its quashing, along with an interim stay on its operation.

The plea contended that no provision under the existing law or statutory rules bars OCI cardholders from participating in peaceful protests. It also argued that the notice was issued without citing reasons or supporting material, identifying any specific statutory violation, conducting an inquiry or giving him an opportunity to respond.

The plea also highlights the unusual haste in issuing the expulsion directive.

Khan has alleged that authorities acted under pressure from public social media campaigns by political functionaries rather than an independent application of mind.

"Directing a lifelong resident to leave India on account of a brief and unjust detention, from which he was released the same evening, is wholly disproportionate," the plea stated.

The petition is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

The police action follows Khan’s brief detention during a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10.

Protesters had gathered in solidarity with a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to officials, authorities issued the departure notice under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, invoking provisions that empower the government to restrict a foreign national’s stay in India and order their removal.

Section 7(2)(C) empowers the government to prohibit, regulate or restrict a foreigner’s presence or continued stay in India or any specified area. Section 29 provides for the removal of foreign nationals for violations of the Act, its rules or orders, or on the basis of an adverse security report.

Khan, nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has been directed to leave India on or before October 28. Failure to comply could lead to deportation proceedings under Section 29, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)