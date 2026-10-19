Maharashtra Opposition alleges BJP-Bishnoi gang nexus after Tiger Shroff shooting

MUMBAI: Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Monday criticised the state government's handling of law and order after a shooting incident in Mumbai involving actor Tiger Shroff, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the attack. Shroff's driver and a nearby auto-rickshaw driver were seriously injured in the incident on Sunday.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that the BJP had links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and questioned why its leader, who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, had not been made available to the Mumbai Police for questioning in cases allegedly linked to the gang.

Sapkal cited the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the attack on actor Salman Khan's residence and the targeting of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home. He also referred to threats against actor Aamir Khan by a person allegedly linked to the gang and a shooting incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's residence.

“The Bishnoi gang was reported to have been involved in all these incidents. Why, then, had the gangster not been questioned so far? Who had tied the hands of the Maharashtra Police?” Sapkal asked.