Minor boy stripped, assaulted in Maharashtra's Latur; one held after video surfaces online

LATUR: Police have arrested one of the four accused allegedly involved in assaulting and stripping a minor boy in Maharashtra's Latur city four months ago, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place at an open premises under the MIDC police station limits in June, and a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Sunday, they said.
After coming across the video, the police traced the victim and identified all four accused, an official said without disclosing the boy's age or the motive behind the assault.
One of the accused has been arrested, while three police teams have been deployed to trace the other suspects, the official said.
A case has been registered at the MIDC police station on charges of attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.
Police have appealed to the public not to share or circulate the video, warning that it could reveal the identity of the minor victim, which is a punishable offence.