Minor boy stripped, assaulted in Maharashtra's Latur; one held after video surfaces online

LATUR: Police have arrested one of the four accused allegedly involved in assaulting and stripping a minor boy in Maharashtra's Latur city four months ago, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at an open premises under the MIDC police station limits in June, and a video of the assault surfaced on social media on Sunday, they said.

After coming across the video, the police traced the victim and identified all four accused, an official said without disclosing the boy's age or the motive behind the assault.