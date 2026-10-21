BJP distances itself from Maratha quota leader Jarange Patil’s Rs 500-crore allegation against Dy CM Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra BJP has distanced itself from Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s allegation that he was offered Rs 500 crore to call off the Maratha agitation against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

State Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party had nothing to do with the allegations, adding that Jarange Patil and Shinde should respond to the claims.

Bawankule said that since Jarange Patil had alleged that Shinde offered him Rs 500 crore, both of them should clarify the matter.

“We have nothing to do with this controversy; therefore, I will not comment on it. The people who are involved and responsible for this Rs 500 crore matter will comment on it. I have nothing to do with this controversy at all,” Bawankule added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde denied the allegations, saying the BJP had not given him Rs 500 crore to persuade Manoj Jarange Patil to call off the Maratha agitation. He said there was no truth to the claims.

“If Mr Jarange Patil has any evidence, then he should bring it before the people and let the people know the facts and truth. He should first verify the facts, then make any big statement. I am ready for any inquiry; let the truth come out in the probe. Jarange Patil is trying to help the Maratha community through his protest, and we are also helping the Maratha community through various government decisions. The Maratha community should not be turned into a political platform and battleground,” Shinde said.

Manoj Jarange Patil said that he has all the evidence that he will put before the people in a press conference on Thursday. He said that without any evidence, he would not make any such statement.

Earlier, Jarange Patil claimed in Delhi that there is buzz among the top BJP leaders that DCM Eknath Shinde had taken Rs 500 crore to give it to him through his son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, to end the Maratha stir that was turning into a headache for the state government. Patil said that he has not received the money; therefore, Mr Shinde has to clarify whether he has taken money from the BJP or not.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said that there is some confusion that has led to such a serious allegation against DCM Eknath Shinde. He said Jarange Patil claimed that he got some video where a BJP leader is claiming that Shinde has taken Rs 500 crore from the BJP to give it to him, but here there seems to be some confusion. “I asked for the video of that BJP leader to verify the charges, but Jarange Patil refused to share it. If there is truth in it, then a probe should happen, and people should know the factual reality,” Samant said.