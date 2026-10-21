Uddhav Thackeray says Opposition stands for regime change, vows 'acche din' after BJP-led govt's ouster

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asserted that the Opposition, including his party, has stood up for bringing about a ‘regime change’ and promised to usher in ‘acche din’ (good days) after dislodging the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray insisted that staging a protest is the right of the youth because ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) is happening with everyone, especially new voters.

“We are standing up to bring about a ‘regime change,” the former chief minister declared. We will bring ‘acche din’ (good days),” he added as he asked party workers to strive for government change.

This was the 60th anniversary of the Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally at the iconic ground in Dadar.

Accusing the BJP of dividing people, Uddhav asserted that the youth who have hit the streets against the fraud in the electoral process are not Naxalites, but are revolutionaries seeking their rights.