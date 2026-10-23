Airline staffer, Sri Lankan national held at Mumbai airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.83 crore

NEW DELHI: An airline staff member and a Sri Lankan national were caught red-handed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mumbai International Airport while they were attempting to smuggle 1,490 grams of gold in paste form. The duo was apprehended following specific intelligence received.

The incident happened on October 21 and the value of the gold seized is estimated to be Rs 1.83 crore, according to Customs.

The transaction between the two happened inside a lift following which they were held.

According to an official, “CISF personnel intercepted an international transit passenger who allegedly handed over a packet containing three oval-shaped substances suspected to be gold paste to an airline staff member inside a lift near Boarding Gate No. 65. Both were promptly apprehended.”

The duo was subsequently handed over to the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs for further investigation.