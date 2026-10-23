Navi Mumbai airport patronage nearing 36 lakh, nine new domestic destinations introduced

NEW DELHI: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has reached a total traffic of 35,88, 675 passengers and 27,185 scheduled aircraft movements since its launch ten months ago. It has added nine new domestic destinations which connect the City with Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Lakshadweep and Coastal Maharashtra.

In an official release, NMIA said the overall number of outbound passengers stood at 18,01,377 as compared with 17,87,298 incoming passengers.

Domestic demand is driving its growth with 35,80,233 passengers while the number of international passengers stands at 8,442.

“During the period since its operational launch, NMIA has recorded 27,185 scheduled aircraft movements, comprising 27,111 domestic and 74 international movements. The airport also handled 493 cargo movements, including 461 international movements, along with 961 general aviation movements—952 domestic and nine international—and 77 other movements,” the release said.

The airline has expanded its domestic network with nine new destinations which offer access to a diverse range of leisure and regional markets. The new routes - Agatti via Goa–MOPA, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Sindhudurg and Udaipur—broaden regional access and strengthen its tourism proposition, the release added.

“These routes connect the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with island, coastal, heritage, wildlife, cultural and eco-tourism destinations across western, northern, eastern and northeastern India,” the release added.

Less than three months since its international cargo operations, NMIA has witnessed busy freighter activity comprising 18 airlines serving 45 destinations. The airline mix includes passenger carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Air France and Turkish Airlines, alongside specialist cargo operators including AeroLogic, Atlas Air and DHL.

The airport is developed and managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited —a public-private partnership between Adani Ai

rport Holdings Limited and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).