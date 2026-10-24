Activists, Opposition parties oppose 'rampant' tree felling for hydropower project in Raigad

Environmental activists and opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, have come out against the “rampant” cutting of hundreds of trees for Torrent Power’s hydro-energy project in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The project, proposed in Karjat tehsil, is the Saidongar-1 Pumped Storage Project, a 3,000 MW hydro-energy initiative, expected to contribute to grid reliability and energy security in the state and other regions. It envisages an investment of Rs 13,505 crore.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said “indiscriminate felling of thousands of trees for the hydroelectric project of the Gujarat company is blatantly underway.”

“Due to whose blessings is this slaughter proceeding? They are wiping out the rich natural bounty in the Saidongar area and trampling the opposition of locals and environmentalists,” Thackeray said on X.